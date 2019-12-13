|
WELLSVILLE - Virginia F. Petrie, age 89, of Riverside Drive passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Wellsville Manor Care Center.
She was born on August 7, 1930 in Roulette, Pa. to Carroll and Emma Zizka Fessenden. In 1948 she married Philip Petrie, who predeceased her on October 26, 1989.
Virginia was a longtime resident of the Scio/Wellsville area and graduated from Roulette High School in 1948. On August 7, 1948 she married her high school sweetheart and later became a stay at home mom. Her second career began at Halls Drug Store and she retired from Peterson's Drug Store. In her retirement she enjoyed a quiet life.
Survivors include a son, Brian [Dawn] Petrie of Mount Pleasant, NC; a daughter, Michele [Patrick] Barry of Wellsville; five grandchildren, Hope [Marcus] King of Harrisburg, NC, Jill [Mike] Dube of Concord, NC, Marc [Frances] Petrie of Clifton Park; Shannon [Ryan] Alban of Bel Air, MD, and Christopher [Christie] Barry of Baldwin, MD; nine great grandchildren Addison, Chelsea, Zachary, Alexander, Connor, Julie, Elsie, Bryson, and Victoria; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, three brothers, Robert, Russell and Richard Fessenden, and a sister, Valera Weimer.
There will be no prior visitation and burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Virginia's name may be made to the SPCA serving Allegany County. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Dec. 13, 2019