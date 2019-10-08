|
BOLIVAR - Wendell R. "Ike" Hewitt, 84, of 7707 Forman Hollow Rd. passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at home following a lengthy illness.
Born on December 2, 1934 in Portville, he was the son of Clifford and Florence Wilber Hewitt. Ike married the former Roxanna Wardner on April 17, 1955 in Little Genesee. Mrs. Hewitt survives. Ike was a graduate of the Friendship Central School. He was employed by the International PaperCo. of North Tonawanda, NY for 22 years, owned and operated Hewitt's Village Inn Bolivar for three years, was a rural carrier for the Bolivar Post Office for 22 years, and a school bus driver for Bolivar Central School for two years.
Ike was proud to have built his own home in Bolivar from 1975-1977. He was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge of North Tonawanda.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Pamalla (Frank) Harvey of Cattaraugus, Rhonda Pope Hewitt of Bolivar, Robert Hewitt of Bolivar, and Brenda (Lee) Pope of Eden; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marge Anderson of Wellsville. He was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
Friends may call at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc. Bolivar on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 12 noon - 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow visitation at 2 p.m. Burial in Wells Cemetery, Little Genesee, NY.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Oct. 8, 2019