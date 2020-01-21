Home

William E. "Bill" Worden

WELLSVILLE - William E. "Bill" Worden, 65, of Canisteo, NY, formerly of Bingham Center Road, Genesee, PA, died Friday, January 17, 2020 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.

Born October 25, 1954, in Wellsville, he was the son of Lawrence A. and Gretchen I. Cosper Worden. Bill assisted on the dairy farm operated by his parents.

Surviving are: a sister, JoAnne Cooney of Canisteo, NY; two nieces, Mary Ann (Thomas) Donovan of Eastlake, OH and Joan (Edward) Merry of Arkport; grandnephews, Christopher Cooney, Jacob Merry, and Justin Merry; two great-grandnephews, Brayden Cooney and Rogan Cooney; and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Richard D. Cooney.

Friends may call at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, NY on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2–4 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 4 p.m. CLS Kathie Timpano will officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery, Ulysses, PA. Memorials may be made to Genesee Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 9, Genesee, PA 16923. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Jan. 21, 2020
