ANDOVER - William H. "Bill" Conner entered into the presence of his Lord on Thursday (March 19, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.
Mr. Conner was born on Sept. 4, 1929 in Massillon, Ohio to Ira V. and Pearl (Gee) Conner. On Jan. 11, 1947 at the Andover United Methodist Church he married Esther Mae Drew, who predeceased him on Oct. 2, 1977. On July 7, 1984 also at the Andover United Methodist Church, he married Reva J. (Swartz) Nichols, who predeceased him on Feb. 13, 2005.
Bill worked as a pipe fitter and heavy equipment operator for National Fuel in Andover for almost 40 years.
Bill is survived by a son, Ira L. (Judy) Conner of Canisteo; a daughter, Theresa L. (Doug) Tracy of Wellsboro, Pa.; and a step-daughter, Deborah Daugherty.
Additionally, he is survived by 12 grandchildren, Chris (Cheryl) Conner, Brian (Deborah) Conner, Shane (Amy) Conner, Holland Prince, Nicholas (Jess Roussey) Prince, Micheal (Danielle Boyer) Prince, Thomas Kozlowski, Breanna Kozlowski, Steven Nichols, Rob Daugherty, Matt Daugherty and Dan Daugherty; 16 great grandchildren, Kaleigh (Dominic) Samf, Kyle Conner, Makenzie Conner, Tyler Conner, Jenna (Dayton) Mann, Zach Smith, Ethan Conner, Mariah Conner, Jessalyn Conner, Ian Conner, Aliana Conner, Amelia Prince, Gabriel Prince, Karalyn Losinger, Jamison Matthew Holdren, and Brandon Daugherty; a special friend, Marilyn Bryan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to being twice widowed, he was predeceased by a son, Michael Conner; a brother, Earl Turner; three sisters, Doris Turner, JoAnn Herman and Vivian Rawleigh; and a step-son, Ron Nichols.
Bill will be remembered as a man of God. He loved the Lord and longed for the day he would see his Savior face to face. A powerful memory of his children were the times he and their mother read their Bible together. Bill was a long-time member of the Andover United Methodist Church where he served as usher and trustee. His journey is now complete.
Bill was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. A favorite family destination was the fishing cottage at Buckhorn Lake in Ontario where they caught walleyes. He was also quite the carpenter. In 1949, he built their house on Hardy Hill in Andover where he lived for the rest of his life.
Bill loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was very fond of deserts, liked to tease and had a great sense of humor. Somehow all these traits blended together to make him the lovable patriarch his family adored.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, a tentative time of visitation will be held on Saturday (JUNE 20) from noon - 2 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. The memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation with Rev. Phil Barner of the Andover Alliance Church officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 352, Hornell, NY 14843.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 22, 2020