William H. "Coach" Moore

William H. "Coach" Moore Obituary
WELLSVILLE - William H. "Coach" Moore, 82, of 3454 Sunset Drive, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Jones Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 18, 1937 in Lockhaven, Pa. the son of the late Lester H. and Sarah (Hardy) Moore. On November 10, 1990, he married Donna Weaver who predeceased him on June 18, 2018.

Coach Moore was raised in Lockhaven, Pa. He graduated from the Lockhaven High School and Lockhaven University. He first taught at Woodhull Central School and for many years he taught physical education, health, and swimming at Wellsville High School, where he was a beloved football, and wrestling coach. He was a hard worker, who owned and managed several apartments in the Wellsville area. He worked for Lloyd Robbins and coached football for Alfred University with Lou Molisani after retirement.

He is survived by a daughter, Colleen Sechrist of Wellsville, a son, William L. Moore of Wellsville; a grandson, Charles Moore, two granddaughters, Kimberly Smith and Jessica Kinley; three great-granddaughters, Emily Smith, Ivory Kinley, and Desarae Moore; two great-grandsons, Dylan Latsha and Damien Moore. He was predeceased in addition to his parents and wife by an infant son.

Friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, 34 West State Street in Wellsville. Friends are also invited to a graveside service on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellsville.

Please consider memorial donations to any charity of donor's choice. To leave online online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 17, 2020
