Brown & Powers Funeral Home
101 West Avenue
Angelica, NY 14709
(585) 466-3777
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
101 West Avenue
Angelica, NY 14709
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
101 West Avenue
Angelica, NY 14709
William J. Thomas Jr. Obituary
ANGELICA - William J. Thomas Jr., 76, of West Main Street, passed away suddenly on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at home, with his wife Rose by his side.

Born in Buffalo, New York he was the son of William and Ruth (Bess) Thomas. Bill was a retired carpenter of the Local Union #66 out of Olean, New York, and was honorably discharged from the US Air Force. On August 22, 1987, he married Rose Conklin Thomas who survives. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, the outdoors, road hunting, and traveling backroads. One of his favorite things to do was sit on the front porch and talk to people passing by.

He was predeceased by his parents, his son Peter Rockwood in 2015, and his brothers, Dean Thomas and Tom Thomas.

Bill is survived by his wife Rose of Angelica, his son William (Stephanie) Thomas III of N.C., his daughters Valerie (Thomas) Miller of N.C., Tania (Tony Westmoreland) McRoberts of N.C., Stephanie (Mark) Dowd of Belfast, Danae (Kirk) Kozlowski of N.C., his sister Dorothea Smith of VA, his brother Dennis (Teri) Thomas of Olean, several grandchildren including the newest addition Willow Rose Kozlowski, several great grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.

The family will be present 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, where a funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. with Father Rick Hamlin officiating. Burial will be in Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica.

To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.

Friends may make memorial contributions to: SPCA Serving Allegany County.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 15, 2020
