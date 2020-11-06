1/1
Wilma P. Blouvet
WELLSVILLE - Wilma P. Blouvet, 84, formerly of Scio, passed away on Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020) at the Highland Park Care Center in Wellsville. She was born in Wellsville, on April 5, 1936, the daughter of the late William and Ruby E. (Rogers) Margeson. On May 18, 1954, in Scio, she married Richard L. Blouvet Sr., who predeceased her in 2016.

Wilma was raised in Scio and attended Scio Central Schools. She was employed at ACME Electric in Hinsdale,and Wellsville Manor Care Center. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking, baking, and watching both the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabers .

She is survived by two sons, Richard L. (Tina) Blouvet Jr. of Cuba, and William L. (Kathy) Blouvet of Scio; three daughters, Barbara M. (Jim) Fanton, of Wellsville, Rebecca L. (Mike) Washer of Ellington, N.Y., and Roxanne L. Blouvet of Wellsville; 21 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth Margeson of Lake Norman, N.C., and John Margeson, of Washington; two sisters, Barbara Lee of Minnesota, and Donna Howe of Maryland; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Dorthea Austin; and four brothers, Baby Margeson, George Margeson, and the twins, Donald and Ronald Margeson.

Friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Knights Creek Cemetery, 2987 County Road 9, Scio, N.Y., with Rev. Elva Cornell presiding.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations be made to the Highland Park Recreation Fund, 160 Seneca St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.

Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Nov. 6, 2020.
