Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc.
Wellsville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Woodrow Bilby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Woodrow "Woody" Bilby Jr.


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Woodrow "Woody" Bilby Jr. Obituary
WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Woodrow "Woody" Bilby Jr., 62, of 80 East Dyke St., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Buffalo General Hospital. He was born May 2, 1957 in Wellsville the son of the late Woodrow and Helen (Dixon) Bilby.

Woody was employed at the Casella Landfill for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He loved spending time with his family and friends, working on vehicles, collecting antiques, and John Deere Tractors, and was an avid 49ers fan.

Surviving are his five children, Candy, Tonya, David, Amanda, and Chendelle, eight grandchildren, Maddie, Haizen, Jasmine, Brooke, Joseph, Briana, Kendra, and Madison, Chendelle's fiance' Jim, Jim's children, Izzy and Abby, and one on the way; siblings, Robert (Tammy) Bilby, Lonnie (Nikki) Bilby, Clyde Bilby, Jack Bilby, Floyd (Donna) Bilby, Fred Bilby, Frank (Debra) Bilby, Lena Bilby, and Mable (Bruce) Weber; a sister-in-law, Joyce Bilby; a life long friend, Bobby Hogan; and several nieces and nephews, including, Jason, and a great-nephew, JJ.

He was predeceased in addition to his parents, by two brothers, John Bilby, and William "Bill" Bilby; a sister-in-law, Sandy Bilby; and a nephew, Robert Bilby Jr.

Friends are invited to call on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from noon until 2 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville. A reception and benefit will follow visitation at 2 p.m. at the VFW in Wellsville. Please bring a dish to pass.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Woodrow's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -