SCIO - Wrexie F. Ames went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 after a brief illness.



Born June 20, 1941 to her parents Warren H. and Ruth C. Balcom in West Almond, on June 20, 1957 she was wed to her husband of 63 years, Arthur J. Ames, who survives. Wrexie was a devout wife and mother to her children. She had been employed at many area businesses and was a former member of the Scio Town Board.



Surviving along with her husband Arthur (Jim) Ames are two children, Betty (Tom) Harington of Avon, NY and James (Leona) Ames of Scio, NY; and two sisters, Ellen Snalnfield of Texas and Arlene Salisbury of West Seneca, NY.



She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Courtney Moore.



Wrexie was an avid supporter of the SPCA Serving Allegany County.



There will be no services or calling hours.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



In keeping with Wrexie's wishes, memorials should be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County.



