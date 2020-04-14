William (Bill) W Clark, 97 of Highland Village, TX died Thursday April 9, 2020.

A 4 year resident of Highland Village, TX formerly 34 year resident of Lakeway, TX, and formerly 21 year resident of Pepper Pike, OH and member of First Baptist Church in Cleveland OH. Formerly resided in Houston.

No memorial service at this time.

Survivors include his son Victor F. Clark, Danbury, TX; daughter-in-law Dana L. Clark Danbury, TX; daughter Janet C. Johnson, Lewisville, TX; son-in-law Lowell A. Johnson, Lewisville, TX; son Ross M. Clark, Littleton, CO, daughter-in-law Angel M. Clark, Littleton, CO; grandson Trey Clark and wife Jennifer L. Clark, Houston; grandson Justin R Clark and wife Susanne M. Clark, Waco, TX. Brother-in-law Robert C. Martin, Westlake Village CA and sister-in-law Dolores Martin, CA and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Preceded by his beloved wife Beverly M Clark, parents and siblings and cousins.

He got a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering at MIT and MBA from Harvard. He worked at ESSO, Continental Oil Company, Carlon Products Corporation and SOHIO in various positions.

Bill will be remembered for his wit, intelligence, kindness and love of family. Travel, impressionist art, reading, sailing, snow skiing were among his many interests.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .