Alanna Erin Weder, born Aug. 21, 1991 in High River, AB, beloved daughter of Shannon Tegart and Michael (Deanna) Weder left this world on May 12, 2019 with her parents by her side.
Alanna's memory lives on through her parents, brother Wyatt Weder, grandparents Monica McIntosh, Joan and Robert Weder, Norma and Robert Doan, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
She touched the lives of many with her joyous spirit, compassion & love. Her creativity, bright smile and eyes full of hope will be dearly missed. Her passionate music will live on in this world and her beautiful being will brighten the universe.
In lieu of flowers or cards, please make a donation in memory of Alanna to a cause or charity of your own choosing.
Friends and family are welcome to join us for a celebration of life on Saturday May 25, 2019 at the Millarville Community Church located at 192086 Hwy 549 West, Rural Foothills M.D, Alberta from
2:00pm – 4:00pm.
Published in Western Wheel on May 23, 2019