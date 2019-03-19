Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette "Jubinville" Stremecki. View Sign

With heavy hearts the family of Annette Bernadette Stremecki share the news of her passing. She is survived by her loving husband Ken Stremecki and three children Robert Daigle (Lorena), Joanne Vaillant (Dennis) and Rachelle Hitchner (Daniel). She also leaves to mourn her brother Bernie Jubinville, sister Michelle Plesko and six amazing grandchildren Daniel, Marc, Nicolas, Luc, Tahlia and Cayden. Annette was predeceased by her parents Philippe and Judith Jubinville and her sister Therese Jubinville.

She was known for her beautiful spirit and loving personality. Family and friends were the center of Annette's life. Many fond memories were made during numerous gatherings. She loved music, was very artistic and took pride in her home.

The family would like to thank the medical personnel who provided care during her illness and a special thank you to family and friends who have offered their support at this time.

Dearest Mom/Grandma/Maman/Mana, you will be greatly missed but we know you are at peace with God. Thank you for your unconditional love, it will be carried forward.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annette's memory to:

The MDS Foundation, Inc.

https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate

A Celebration of Annette's Life will take place on Thursday, March 21st at 10:30 a.m. at

St. Michael's Catholic Church (402 Government Rd), Black Diamond, AB.

