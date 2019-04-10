Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry James Hoffner. View Sign

It is with heavy hearts we share the news of Barry's passing, at the age of 68 with Brenda and Cory by his side.

Barry led a full and active life with his family and friends. Whether it was in or behind his boat, on a ball diamond, in the curling rink or kitchen, "Rookie" loved sharing life and his passions. Barry loved his family, especially his son Cory. We will always remember Barry for his quick humour, his work ethic, his laughter and smile. Some of Barry's favourite times were spent at Tie Lake where he and Brenda met. His love of outdoors took him on many quading adventures, striving and succeeding in finding the largest mud puddle available. Barry was a born teacher, whether it was how to get up behind a boat or learn how to use a drill or help with the finishing of the concrete he had just delivered. He spent 25 years with Burnco in Okotoks, a milestone we was very proud of, followed by his years with Salvador Ready Mix in Cranbrook.

Barry is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Brenda, son Cory (wife Lindsay) and cherished grandchildren Stella and Declan, brother Bob, sister Cheryl (Ron), brother in laws Gary (Jim) and Kelly (Shelley), nephews Shane (Heather)and Aaron and niece Kara. Barry was predeceased by his parents Vern and Eileen and in-laws Andy and Lois.

There will be a Celebration of life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Barry, may donate to the charity of their choice.

