It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bev. She lost her hard fought battle with cancer on March 8, 2019 at the Foothills Country Hospice, with family at her side.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly "Onhelinger" Palko.
She was born in Leader , Saskatchewan on February 14, 1945, and is lovingly remembered by her two sons, Brad (Carrie) and Tyler (Leigh); daughter Patti James (Don); grandchildren Alexander, Ambrosia, Jakob, Masen and Mitchell Palko; Jaroslav Palko; Jazmine and Dezerea Reid; Chelsea Doucet (Ryan Hughes) and her parents Fern and Jocelynne; her great grand children Herbie and William. She also leaves behind her brother Ken (Marion) Onheliger, neice Rhonda (Dave) Hockheimer and Jason (Dixie) Onheliger; her brother in law Tony Palko and sister in law Olga Palko. She will be missed by many, including her very close friends Helen Wood, Lynne Wood-Whiteside (Cara), Wendy Cook (Doug), and the many friends that she had. Bev was predeceased by her loving husband Jerry Palko.
Bev enjoyed cooking, quilting, travelling, spending time with her family and her many friends.
The Palko and Onheliger families would like to say a huge thank you to the amazing staff at the Foothills Country Hospice, and Dr. Tang and the team at Tom Baker Cancer Centre.
At her request, no public funeral service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Foothills Country Hospice, 322001 - 32 St E, Okotoks, AB T1S 1A5 or to Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue Foundation, Box 6131 Stn Main, High River, AB T1V 1P7.
To email condolences please visit
www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements in Care of Snodgrass Funeral Home Okotoks 403-938-3111.
Snodgrass Funeral Home
200 Woodgate Road
Okotoks, AB T1S 1L2
(403) 938-3111
Published in Western Wheel on Mar. 13, 2019