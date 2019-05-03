Brian Sills (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary

Brian Anthony Sills, born May 21, 1944, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 with this loving family by his side.
Brian is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christina, son Daryn (Leslie), daughter Kimberley (Christopher) and grandson Jack. Brother, Malcolm (Suzanne), Sister, Rosemary (Robert), Sister-in-law Joan. Brother-in-law, Jim (Rene), Sister-in-law, Georgina (Neil), several nieces and nephews and cousins in England and Australia.
A Celebration of Brian's Life will be held at Snodgrass Funeral Chapel, 200 Woodgate Rd., Okotoks, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation, 119 - 14 St NW, Calgary, AB T2N, Canada
(www.heartandstroke.ca).
Arrangements in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home (Okotoks). Ph. 403-938-3111
Published in Western Wheel on May 4, 2019
