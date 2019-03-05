Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Elizabeth "Betty" Fraser. View Sign

Betty was born in Ireland, August 20, 1925. She was the youngest and only girl with three older brothers all of whom were Jazz musicians, so her love of music and dance were deep-rooted. She herself was an accomplished pianist and ballroom dancer. A dance was where she met Dr. John Fraser, whom she would later marry. The couple, and son John, moved from Glasgow, Scotland in 1955 first to Eatonia, Sask. and then to Empress, Alta. where Dr. John was the only physician and surgeon. Daughter Caroline was born shortly before the move to Empress.

Betty was a lover of fashion, chocolate, jazz and dance, but was most proud of being Dr. Fraser's wife. She considered it an honor and carried herself with dignity and pride in this role all of her life, acting as Office Mgr. and bookkeeper. She was refined and discreet, always cognizant of her role in the community. She belonged to many organizations, playing the organ or piano for many an event, or helping out where she could.

As a dancer herself, she had a special appreciation for the accomplishments of her granddaughters and their success. Music filled her home always. Louis Armstrong, Tom Jones, Ella Fitzgerald were the mainstays, along with the Irish tunes she loved so much. Even when she was in Tudor Manor, she was known to break out with "It's a Long Way to Tipperary" or "If You're Irish Come into the Parlour". The staff would sing along with her, and when she could no longer sing herself, they would sing to her.

She loved fashion and everything about it. Betty was always impeccably dressed no matter the occasion, or even no occasion at all. It did not go unnoticed that, in all the years she spent on the prairies, she never owned a pair of blue jeans. Many years later, when she bought her first pair of Gloria Vanderbilt designer jeans, word of this purchase reached back to Empress, as it was such a profound move on her part. She was a mainstay in the Okotoks modelling circle, having a ball participating in fashion shows for the local ladies' shops. Her incredible sense of style and the ever present scarf or shawl defined who she was. She loved getting dressed up and it showed. She looked like a million bucks always.

Betty was quite shy and never intrusive. Yet she had an undeniable quiet strength, which was the core of her personality. Prejudice and racism were intolerable, and never present in her dealings with others. She was genuinely curious about other cultures, places, and how people lived their lives. She met new people and immediately wanted to know their stories, and so enjoyed hearing them. Years later when dementia crept in and the 'filter' was gone, her sharp wit and humor were undeniable. No one was immune if she had something to say, and some of the funniest

"Grandma B" moments happened during this time.

She was fiercely proud of her family and the accomplishments of each of us. Whether it be business, sports, fashion, music, dance or just whatever was happening in your life at the time, she was happy to hear about it and was your biggest fan. She was always rooting for you and supportive in a quiet way.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, Dr. John Fraser, in 1978. She is survived with cherished memories by her son John (Manni) and daughter Caroline (Ben), grandchildren Christian, Saxon, Brittany (Ben), Caroline, Sean and Kieran (Sarah), great-grandchildren Ana, Ela, Kylie and Caeden.

We will miss her very much, but know she is with us in spirit every time we sit up a little straighter, remember to use the correct grammar and pronunciation, throw a scarf over our shoulders, or practice being kind to those around us.

We would like to express our immense gratitude to the staff at

Tudor Manor for their care and special attention to our mother. The beautiful music playing in her room, the make-up and outfits put together, knowing how much it meant to her (and to us) that she still look lovely…all of these were very much appreciated. Betty was born in Ireland, August 20, 1925. She was the youngest and only girl with three older brothers all of whom were Jazz musicians, so her love of music and dance were deep-rooted. She herself was an accomplished pianist and ballroom dancer. A dance was where she met Dr. John Fraser, whom she would later marry. The couple, and son John, moved from Glasgow, Scotland in 1955 first to Eatonia, Sask. and then to Empress, Alta. where Dr. John was the only physician and surgeon. Daughter Caroline was born shortly before the move to Empress.Betty was a lover of fashion, chocolate, jazz and dance, but was most proud of being Dr. Fraser's wife. She considered it an honor and carried herself with dignity and pride in this role all of her life, acting as Office Mgr. and bookkeeper. She was refined and discreet, always cognizant of her role in the community. She belonged to many organizations, playing the organ or piano for many an event, or helping out where she could.As a dancer herself, she had a special appreciation for the accomplishments of her granddaughters and their success. Music filled her home always. Louis Armstrong, Tom Jones, Ella Fitzgerald were the mainstays, along with the Irish tunes she loved so much. Even when she was in Tudor Manor, she was known to break out with "It's a Long Way to Tipperary" or "If You're Irish Come into the Parlour". The staff would sing along with her, and when she could no longer sing herself, they would sing to her.She loved fashion and everything about it. Betty was always impeccably dressed no matter the occasion, or even no occasion at all. It did not go unnoticed that, in all the years she spent on the prairies, she never owned a pair of blue jeans. Many years later, when she bought her first pair of Gloria Vanderbilt designer jeans, word of this purchase reached back to Empress, as it was such a profound move on her part. She was a mainstay in the Okotoks modelling circle, having a ball participating in fashion shows for the local ladies' shops. Her incredible sense of style and the ever present scarf or shawl defined who she was. She loved getting dressed up and it showed. She looked like a million bucks always.Betty was quite shy and never intrusive. Yet she had an undeniable quiet strength, which was the core of her personality. Prejudice and racism were intolerable, and never present in her dealings with others. She was genuinely curious about other cultures, places, and how people lived their lives. She met new people and immediately wanted to know their stories, and so enjoyed hearing them. Years later when dementia crept in and the 'filter' was gone, her sharp wit and humor were undeniable. No one was immune if she had something to say, and some of the funniest"Grandma B" moments happened during this time.She was fiercely proud of her family and the accomplishments of each of us. Whether it be business, sports, fashion, music, dance or just whatever was happening in your life at the time, she was happy to hear about it and was your biggest fan. She was always rooting for you and supportive in a quiet way.Betty was predeceased by her husband, Dr. John Fraser, in 1978. She is survived with cherished memories by her son John (Manni) and daughter Caroline (Ben), grandchildren Christian, Saxon, Brittany (Ben), Caroline, Sean and Kieran (Sarah), great-grandchildren Ana, Ela, Kylie and Caeden.We will miss her very much, but know she is with us in spirit every time we sit up a little straighter, remember to use the correct grammar and pronunciation, throw a scarf over our shoulders, or practice being kind to those around us.We would like to express our immense gratitude to the staff atTudor Manor for their care and special attention to our mother. The beautiful music playing in her room, the make-up and outfits put together, knowing how much it meant to her (and to us) that she still look lovely…all of these were very much appreciated. Published in Western Wheel on Mar. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Western Wheel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close