It is with exceedingly sad hearts that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, brother on June 13, 2019.

Dave was predeceased by his parents,

Ken and Bertha Pierce, brother Bob (Joan) Pierce, sister Lynda (Al) Schantz, brother Danny (Viv) Pierce, Uncle Darold Pierce (Vi).

He will be lovingly remembered by wife JoAnn, children Taryn (Jared) and Andrew (Jackie), blended family children Kirsten (Jeremy) August, Kenton (Anjelica) Farrow, grandchildren Connor, Harlow, Eli, Sydney and Addison, brothers Pat (Pricilles), Mike (Jennifer), Mark, sisters Carol (Raimo) Kujula, Kathie (Howard) Corddick and special Aunt Vi Pierce. So many other friends from both Moose Jaw and Okotoks area will also be so saddened by Dave's passing.

Dave was born in Montreal, QC on Aug. 24,1951 but moved shortly thereafter to Moose Jaw, Sk. He attended public and high school in Moose Jaw. He married Connie Hamilton and had 2 children Taryn and Andrew. Dave spent 30 years working for the City of Moose Jaw, much of it as the City Assessor and Head of Land Development and Licensing. While still working for the City he met his current wife JoAnn Farrow and his family then expanded to include Kirsten and Kenton. Through the years his 5 grandchildren became a very important focus. Dave and JoAnn enjoyed many northern fishing trips, trips to Mexico, Hawaii and Aruba, playing darts and pool, working on their acreage yard, visiting with friends new and old, and of paramount importance visits from family. Dave was an easy going friendly guy who will be remembered by many and always loved so dearly by his family.

A Celebration of Dave's life will be held in Moose Jaw on July 18, 2019 at the Moose Jaw Funeral Home. Donations to the Foothills Country Hospice (Okotoks) would be appreciated.

