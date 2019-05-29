Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Helen (Mahura) Hertz. View Sign Service Information Evan J. Strong Funeral Services 5502 - 2nd St. SW Calgary , AB T2H 0G9 (403)-265-1199 Obituary

Surrounded by her family, Denise Helen Hertz (nee Mahura), passed away peacefully at the High River Hospital on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at the age of 55 years.

Denise was born in Empress, Alberta to Erika and Theodore Mahura on July 6th, 1963. She was raised in the Acadia Valley area, attending school in both Acadia Valley and Oyen. She took her LPN and graduated from Bow Valley College. After that she worked as a nurse at the Oyen Hospital. She married Rod Hertz on June 23, 1984 in Oyen, AB they then had three daughters Kandace, Amanda and Jolene.

Denise worked until they had children and then became a homemaker to raise their family. They continued farming until 2005 when Rod and Denise moved their family to Okotoks, Alberta. She then worked as an administrative assistant in the medical field until 2018.

Denise's Catholic faith was an integral part of her daily living taking joy in helping with eucharistic adoration and other parish events.

Rod and Denise loved each other very much and loved welcoming people into their home and sharing meals as hosting was one of her greatest joys. Everyone always felt welcomed. Denise's husband, daughters, friends, family and neighbours could always count on a delicious meal, glass of wine, loving hug and a good laugh.

Denise is survived by Rod, her loving husband of 35 years; her daughters, Kandace (Ben) Fode, Amanda (Micah) McQuaid, and Jolene (Cam) Helm; Her grandson Linley McQuaid; her mother; Erika Mahura; her sisters, Cheryl (Brad) Stenger, Dianne (Cody) Ball, and Lisa (Ray) Mahura; as well as the Hertz family, many nieces and nephews, and a bountiful amounts of friends.

Relatives and Friends are invited to Prayers at St. James Catholic Church (338060 32nd Street E Okotoks AB) on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 6:30pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church (338060 32nd Street E Okotoks AB) on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:30am. Private Graveside Service to be held at the Okotoks Cemetery. Reception to follow in St. James Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be directed to the High River District Healthcare Foundation at the High River Hospital, as a memorial donation to the Palliative Care Unit.

