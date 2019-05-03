Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald L'Hirondelle. View Sign Service Information Snodgrass Funeral Home 200 Woodgate Road Okotoks , AB T1S 1L2 (403)-938-3111 Obituary

With heartfelt sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Donald L'Hirondelle on April 21, 2019 at the Foothills Country Hospice, surrounded by his wife and children.

Don grew up in Turner Valley and married Elizabeth Anne Glaister in 1958 and they started their family together. Don worked for Pembina Pipe Line for 39.5 years in Lodgepole, Edson, Drayton Valley and Calgary. Don was a leader in the community.

He was president of the Lions Club, Cub Scout leader, baseball/hockey coach, member of the Legion, figure skating chauffeur and cheering squad. He loved swimming, fishing, golfing, curling, painting and the outdoors. Don was a kind man who had a lot more to deal with regarding health than the average man has to in their lifetime and yet, he never complained and just continued to create beautiful memories with his family. His positive attitude always inspired others around him to appreciate the little things in life like a perfectly grilled steak, a rum and coke and mom's homemade apple pie. He died as he lived, with great courage, determination and a beautiful man.

Don is survived by his wife Elizabeth Anne L'Hirondelle; his son David (Dixie) L'Hirondelle; daughters Patrice (Ken) Cormier and Denise (Frank) Ballerini; 7 grandchildren - Kyla, Spencer, Tasha, Lauren, Paige, Riana, and Aaron; great granddaughter Emma; as well as his two sisters Pat Musgrove and Yvonne Swanson; and many nieces and nephews that he loved.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 1:00pm at Snodgrass Funeral Home in Okotoks

(200 Woodgate Road 403-938-3111). As per "Dog Town Social" tradition, Rum and Cokes will also be served.

We would like to thank Dr. Mike Libin (Foothills Hospital) and the compassionate staff at the Foothills Country Hospice for the great care that our father received.

If friends desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to Foothills Country Hospice Society

