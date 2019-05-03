Doris Martin, beloved wife of Thomas Owen of Priddis, AB passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 59 years after a long illness.
Remembered by her devoted husband, Thomas Owen of Priddis, Alberta she leaves behind her loving children, Barbara Charles and Michael Charles; her son-in-law Murray McGowan and her two loving grandchildren, Royce and Travis; her sister and brother-in-law Lorna and Neil Sera. Doris was predeceased by her parents Stuart and Margaret Martin.
Doris worked at the Saddledome for eighteen years. She loved her ranch out at Priddis; the cows are going to miss her dearly.
Thomas would like to thank the Simoneau family, Loretta Weeks, the Holmes family next door and the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society for their compassion. Doris will be missed deeply by her Saddledome family and all her flames hockey players and fans.
Funeral Services will be held at McINNIS &
HOLLOWAY (Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB) on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2:00p.m. Reception to follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be forwarded
through www.McInnisandHolloway.com.
In living memory of Doris Martin, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575.
Published in Western Wheel on May 4, 2019