Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Emiline Martin. View Sign Service Information McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes - Fish Creek Chapel 14441 Bannister Road S.E. Calgary , AB T2X 3J3 (403)-256-9575 Obituary

Doris Martin, beloved wife of Thomas Owen of Priddis, AB passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 59 years after a long illness.

Remembered by her devoted husband, Thomas Owen of Priddis, Alberta she leaves behind her loving children, Barbara Charles and Michael Charles; her son-in-law Murray McGowan and her two loving grandchildren, Royce and Travis; her sister and brother-in-law Lorna and Neil Sera. Doris was predeceased by her parents Stuart and Margaret Martin.

Doris worked at the Saddledome for eighteen years. She loved her ranch out at Priddis; the cows are going to miss her dearly.

Thomas would like to thank the Simoneau family, Loretta Weeks, the Holmes family next door and the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society for their compassion. Doris will be missed deeply by her Saddledome family and all her flames hockey players and fans.

Funeral Services will be held at McINNIS &

HOLLOWAY (Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB) on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2:00p.m. Reception to follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be forwarded

through

In living memory of Doris Martin, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575. Doris Martin, beloved wife of Thomas Owen of Priddis, AB passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 59 years after a long illness.Remembered by her devoted husband, Thomas Owen of Priddis, Alberta she leaves behind her loving children, Barbara Charles and Michael Charles; her son-in-law Murray McGowan and her two loving grandchildren, Royce and Travis; her sister and brother-in-law Lorna and Neil Sera. Doris was predeceased by her parents Stuart and Margaret Martin.Doris worked at the Saddledome for eighteen years. She loved her ranch out at Priddis; the cows are going to miss her dearly.Thomas would like to thank the Simoneau family, Loretta Weeks, the Holmes family next door and the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society for their compassion. Doris will be missed deeply by her Saddledome family and all her flames hockey players and fans.Funeral Services will be held at McINNIS &HOLLOWAY (Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB) on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2:00p.m. Reception to follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be forwardedthrough www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of Doris Martin, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575. Published in Western Wheel on May 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Western Wheel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close