Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine (Andrews) Maerz. View Sign

With a sad heart we would like to announce that R. Elaine Maerz passed away suddenly in her home in Turner Valley, AB on

January 30, 2019 at the age of 73 years.

She was born Jan 14, 1946 to Gordon and Florabelle Andrews in Turner Valley, and was raised in the Hartell area. She was married in 1965 to Don Maerz and they had two children which Elaine cherished, David Maerz (Heather) and Lora Hinman (Dave). Elaine was blessed with two Grandsons with whom she loved, AJ Hinman and Jordon Maerz. Elaine has three surviving brothers, Dale, Mel and Ernie and was predeceased by 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Elaine was a homemaker who enjoyed her time cooking and caring for her children. Please donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in lieu of flowers or gifts.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

To email condolences please visit

www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements in Care of Snodgrass

Funeral Home Okotoks 403-938-3111. With a sad heart we would like to announce that R. Elaine Maerz passed away suddenly in her home in Turner Valley, AB onJanuary 30, 2019 at the age of 73 years.She was born Jan 14, 1946 to Gordon and Florabelle Andrews in Turner Valley, and was raised in the Hartell area. She was married in 1965 to Don Maerz and they had two children which Elaine cherished, David Maerz (Heather) and Lora Hinman (Dave). Elaine was blessed with two Grandsons with whom she loved, AJ Hinman and Jordon Maerz. Elaine has three surviving brothers, Dale, Mel and Ernie and was predeceased by 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Elaine was a homemaker who enjoyed her time cooking and caring for her children. Please donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in lieu of flowers or gifts.A private family service will be held at a later date.To email condolences please visitArrangements in Care of SnodgrassFuneral Home Okotoks 403-938-3111. Funeral Home Snodgrass Funeral Home

200 Woodgate Road

Okotoks , AB T1S 1L2

(403) 938-3111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Western Wheel on Feb. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Western Wheel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close