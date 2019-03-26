Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Esther "Fredrick" Meisner. View Sign

Eleanor left us peacefully, with family by her side, March 21st, 2019 at the Willow Creek Continuing Care Centre in Claresholm, Alberta.

She was born in Morris, MB on Oct 28, 1924 and married Edmund Gustave Meisner on Sept 26, 1941.

Eleanor lived a full life with lots of friends & family throughout her many residences between her time in Manitoba & Alberta.

Eleanor was predeceased by her parents Emma (Stewner) & Heinrich Fredrick; 5 brothers - Wilhelm, Arthur, Clarence, Lawrence & Carl; 3 sisters - Alena, Hannah & Margaret; her beloved husband Edmund Meisner; her son Kenneth Meisner; and her son-in-law Robert Fitzgerald.

She is survived by her 4 children - Gloria Fitzgerald (Meisner), Lloyd Meisner, Gary Meisner (Eileen Leganchuk) & Maressa Meisner. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren - Cherie-Lee Fitzgerald (Steve Mysek), Angie Meisner, Nancy (Trevor) Tindall (nee Meisner); 8 great grandchildren - Cameron & Jessica Helm, Shayla, Shelby & Ryan Mysek, Kaydence, Trinity & Tian Tindall. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held March 30th at 2pm at Anderson Funeral Home

(9 Railway Ave, Ashern, MB (204) 768-3606). A small burial service for family will be at the Lutheran Cemetery in Moosehorn, MB. There will also be a luncheon for anyone who wishes to come visit with family to celebrate 94 years of her life with them. Details for the luncheon will be provided at the service.

Condolences may be left for the family at

