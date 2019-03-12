In loving memory, the family of Liz Carlyon of Westlock, AB, formerly of Red Deer Lake, AB announces her passing on February 17, 2019 at the age of 81 years.
Liz is survived by one son: Rod (Janet); three granddaughters: Andria (Derrick), Jessica, and Briana; as well as many friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Elizabeth; one brother, Bill.
A Celebration of Liz's life will be held on Tuesday March 19th, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Priddis Community Hall, Priddis, AB.
In lieu of flowers, donation gratefully accepted directly to Alzheimer Society of Alberta, 10531 Kingsway Ave., Edmonton, AB T5H 4K1
