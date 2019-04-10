Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fern McElman. View Sign

Our beloved Mom and Grama Fern McElman (Burton, Nee: Collart) went to be with her Father in Heaven February 27, 2019 at the age of 89.

Born and raised in Calgary Fern was a graduate of Western Canada High. After graduating from Mount Royal College with a business diploma Fern married and had four children; Bruce (Kim), Ron, David (Cathy) and Linda (Terry). Fern enjoyed a long and enjoyable career with both Goliad and Murphy Oil Companies. In 1970 Fern remarried Royce and they both took early retirement to Salmon Arm, B.C. There they started the Salmon Arm Farmers Market and enjoyed many years on their little acreage. Fond memories of fishing, beach days and great times are treasured. The blue skies of Alberta and family beckoned Fern and Royce back to Alberta in 1993. Fern was a champion bowler, winning many trophies right into her 80's. Most mornings she could be found at the High River pool doing acqusize and Sundays teaching the children at her beloved Full Gospel. Mom said her travel highlights were "in the steps of Paul" with 100 Huntley Street which enabled her to be baptized in the Dead Sea, Israel, "the sound of music tour" and Viking River cruises on the Danube.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband Royce; her children; step-children Lloyd, Wendy (Leon), Joyce (Ken), Barb (Don) and Eve (Robin); grandchildren Nykki (David), Joel, Ross, Jason, Cody (Natalee), Renee, Kristen (Chris - Ryder, Preston, Josie), Jenn (Brian), and 19 step-grandchildren and great - grandchildren in NB. Grama will be missed for her amazing cooking, baking and funny sense of humour.

She asked to be remembered "for praying for my family every morning".

A Celebration of Fern's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Full Gospel Church in High River. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Full Gospel Mission 1802 9 Ave S.E., High River, Alberta,

T1V 2A6. To email condolences please visit

301 Macleod Trail

High River , AB T1V 1M3

(403) 652-2222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Western Wheel on Apr. 11, 2019

