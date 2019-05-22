Florence Elizabeth Cannon passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Tudor Manor in Okotoks at
the age of 98.
Florence was born at the family home in Porcupine Hills of Southern Alberta on February 21, 1921.
Florence is survived by her son Lloyd and daughter in law Debra Cannon of Millarville, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Granddaughter Alison Cannon (Gordon Pain), great granddaughters Kaja and Anya of Millarville; grandson Derek (Annie) Cannon and great granddaughter Sansa of Millarville; granddaughter Brett (Tim) Corboy and grandchildren Dylan, Lucas and Julia of Okotoks, AB.
She is also survived by two brothers Robert Field of Okotoks and John (Moriah) Field of London, ON. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Florence was predeceased by her parents Robert and Lola Field of Red Deer Lake; husband David Cannon of Millarville; and seven sisters Annie, Edith, Ruby, Evelyn, Dorothy, Elsie and Gladys.
A celebration of life will be held Friday May 24, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Snodgrass Funeral Chapel in Okotoks 200 Woodgate Road. Memorial donations may be made to Tudor Manor in care of Brenda Strafford Foundation (403-995-9540).
The family would like to thank the staff at Tudor Manor and Dr. Steed for the comfort and
care given to Florence.
To email condolences please visit
www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements in Care of
Snodgrass Funeral Home Okotoks 403-938-3111.
Published in Western Wheel on May 23, 2019