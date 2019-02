January 2, 1927 – February 19, 2019Frank "Jeff" Jeffrey of Okotoks, Alberta, passedaway on February 19th, 2019 at the age of 92 years.Jeff was aWarrant Officer in the Canadian ArmedForces for 30 years before becoming a PropertyManager for Morguard Investments in Winnipeg,Manitoba. He was also a Past President of theOkotoks Lions Club. Jeff is survived by his wife,Audrey; and his sons, Steve (Karen) of Comox,BC, Paul (Caroline) of Kansas City, Missouri, andDan (Paul) of Calgary. He is also survived by hisgranddaughters, Melanie, Samantha, Sydney, andChristina; and his grandsons, Evan, Deklen, Sean,and Shawn. A memorial service will be held at theOkotoks Elks Club (58 Elizabeth Street, Okotoks)on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00pm. Photos,memories and condolences may be shared withJeff's family through www.evanjstrong.com. Iffriends so desire, memorial tributes may be madeto Okotoks Pound Rescue (Box 73 RR 2 Site 2,Okotoks, Alberta T1S 1A2; (403) 938-4890;www. http://poundrescue.com/ Arrangements in care of EVAN J.STRONG FUNERAL SERVICES. (403) 265-1199