Frank "Jeff" Jeffrey of Okotoks, Alberta, passed
away on February 19th, 2019 at the age of 92 years.
Jeff was aWarrant Officer in the Canadian Armed
Forces for 30 years before becoming a Property
Manager for Morguard Investments in Winnipeg,
Manitoba. He was also a Past President of the
Okotoks Lions Club. Jeff is survived by his wife,
Audrey; and his sons, Steve (Karen) of Comox,
BC, Paul (Caroline) of Kansas City, Missouri, and
Dan (Paul) of Calgary. He is also survived by his
granddaughters, Melanie, Samantha, Sydney, and
Christina; and his grandsons, Evan, Deklen, Sean,
and Shawn. A memorial service will be held at the
Okotoks Elks Club (58 Elizabeth Street, Okotoks)
on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00pm. Photos,
memories and condolences may be shared with
Jeff's family through www.evanjstrong.com. If
friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made
to Okotoks Pound Rescue (Box 73 RR 2 Site 2,
Okotoks, Alberta T1S 1A2; (403) 938-4890;
www. http://poundrescue.com/)
Arrangements in care of EVAN J.
STRONG FUNERAL SERVICES. (403) 265-1199
