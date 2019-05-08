Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Davis. View Sign Service Information Snodgrass Funeral Home 200 Woodgate Road Okotoks , AB T1S 1L2 (403)-938-3111 Obituary

Gordon Davis, age 71, passed away at home on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He is survived by his sons Reed (Christie Pryor) and Lane (Alsu) Davis and grandchildren Ellie and Ada Davis.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jessie and Sidney Davis, and brother Ronald Davis.

Gordon's childhood dream came true when he graduated from the Western College of Veterinary Medicine where he learned the science and biology of animal medicine. He moved to Okotoks and helped to open a veterinary clinic, and practiced for 47 years.

Gordon was passionate about helping friends, especially while telling jokes from the back of a horse. He did not pass up an opportunity to sort and brand calves.

He enjoyed many things, including fishing, horseback riding, cowboy poetry, country music, woodworking, playing cards, reading family history, collecting books, and most importantly, his family.

A heartfelt thanks go to the nurses and doctors of Alberta Health Services, and to the friends and family who made his journey comfortable and joyful.

A celebration of Gordon's life will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at

11:00 am at the Foothills Centennial Centre (204 Community Way, Okotoks, AB) with reception and interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gordon's name can be made to Prostate Cancer Canada (www.prostatecancer.ca) Condolences may be left for the family at

