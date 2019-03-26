Hulda Doris Schellenberg (1923 - 2019)
She is lovingly remembered by her two children, Sharon (Jack), Blanche (Jerry); two grandchildren, Jared, Justin; two step-grandchildren, Troy (Sandy), Tamara (Anthony); two step-great-grandchildren,
Justin (Kristin) and Kayley. Hulda was predeceased by her loving husband Peter in 2006.
A Celebration of Hulda's life will be held at a later date in August 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Western Wheel on Mar. 27, 2019
