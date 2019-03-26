She is lovingly remembered by her two children, Sharon (Jack), Blanche (Jerry); two grandchildren, Jared, Justin; two step-grandchildren, Troy (Sandy), Tamara (Anthony); two step-great-grandchildren,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hulda Doris Schellenberg.
Justin (Kristin) and Kayley. Hulda was predeceased by her loving husband Peter in 2006.
A Celebration of Hulda's life will be held at a later date in August 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
To email condolences please visit
www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements in Care of Snodgrass Funeral Home Okotoks 403-938-3111.
Snodgrass Funeral Home
200 Woodgate Road
Okotoks, AB T1S 1L2
(403) 938-3111
Published in Western Wheel on Mar. 27, 2019