Iris was born in High River, Alberta on June 18, 1923, oldest child of Leonard and Jessie Rowland. She was raised and went to school in the Aldersyde and High River area. There were six siblings born after her, four brothers and two sisters. Their mother passed when Iris was only 13 and were raised by their father, aunts and grandparents who stepped in to give assistance.

Iris met the future love of her life when she was 13, Frank Gordon, who was a neighboring farmer and offered his assistance to the Rowlands whenever possible. Iris and Frank married in 1942 while he was still in the army. They lived in Victoria while he served and their first daughter, Roie, was born. When he left the army, they moved to Calgary and Iris went to S.A.I.T. and enrolled in the culinary classes. She took on many cooking jobs at various locations and eventually had her own restaurant for many years. Dawn and Roxanne were born during those years. Iris and Frank retired to High River, although the retirement didn't last long as she went to run the dining room at the golf course for a few years. Iris was very proud of her Rowland heritage and attended the family picnic every year.

Iris is survived by her children Roie, Dawn (Marlin) and Roxanne; her grandchildren, Patti (Rick), Jay, Aaron (Kate), Jill (Brad) and Tyler; 6 great-grandchildren Madison, Kaiden, Blake, C.J., Franklin and Jackson; brother Robert and wife, Sheila; sister-in-law Elizabeth Rowland and many nieces and nephews that she was very close to.

A celebration of her life will be held in the Heritage Room at the Highwood Memorial Centre in High River on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

If desired, memorial donations may be made in Iris's memory to the Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation 100-119 14 St. N.W., Calgary, AB, T2N 1Z6. To email condolences please visit

