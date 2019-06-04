Jessie Eileen Morrison, formerly of Gladys Ridge/High River passed away peacefully in her sleep in Calgary
on May 28, 2019 at the age of 99.
Jessie will be dearly missed by her grandchildren:
Jeanne Ironside, Charmaine Ironside (Patrick Hughson), and David Ironside (Jean Bolen), her great-grandchildren: Kennedy and Emmett Hughson as well as nieces, nephews, care workers
and friends.
Jessie is survived by and will be missed by her brothers: Max (Doris) Lancaster and Bill (Suzanne) Lancaster. Jessie was predeceased by her son Robert (1973), husband David (2001) and daughter Cheryl (2013).
The family would be grateful to hear of any special memories of Jessie that you have by emailing: [email protected]
Published in Western Wheel on June 5, 2019