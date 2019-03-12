Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Muriel Fleischman. View Sign

Jessie Fleischman of Calgary passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the wonderful age of 102 years.

Jessie grew up with horses and was a skilled horsewoman, breaking and schooling them, as well as riding in horse shows. Married to Ted Allwarden in 1942 where they enjoyed a farming life at Red Deer Lake. After Ted's passing in 1960, Jessie remarried William Fleischman in 1966; together they left the farm and retired to the city. She loved to cook, sew, and garden as well as being very active in her church and community activities. Jessie was very artistic, enjoyed needlework, and learned to play bridge, giving her many happy hours with friends. She was always gracious, thanking everyone for her wonderful care as everyone enjoyed her.

Jessie is survived by her children, Marion (Hugh) Kennedy, Terry (Joan) Allwarden, Nancy Allwarden, and Glenda (Gerry) Mosdell; her loving brother Winston Parker (Beauty). She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Kevin (Lynda) Hawes, Debra (Troy) Zelisko, Selina Wallis and Lisa Wallis; and cherished by her great-grandchildren, Haley, Logan, Weston, Dominique and Finn. Jessie is also survived by her sister-in-law Pearl Parker; niece Clem (Murray) Griffen (Lindsay and Adam; Eric and Jolene and their children, Seth, Trinity and Jaylin). Truly missed by the extended family of Hugh Kennedy (Wayne and Pam and their sons, Mitchell and Troy; Chris and John and their daughters, Leah and Sarah) and Joan Allwarden (Tyler and Petrina and their children, London and Cruze;

Pieter and Lynn and their children, Pieter B. and Cayden); also her special friend Tom Sugden and his family; as well as all the friends she gathered over the years.

Jessie was predeceased by her first husband Ted Allwarden in 1960; her second husband William Fleischman in 1991; her parents Amelia and Herbert Parker; brother Geoffrey Parker; and niece Patsy Parker.

A Celebration of Jessie's Life will be held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary, AB) on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be forwarded through

