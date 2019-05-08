Deacon, Judith
'Judy' Josephine
September 29, 1946 – May 1, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Judy Deacon announce her passing May 1, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Judy was a selfless and loving mother, grandmother and friend and her warm heart will be incredibly missed by all that knew her. Judy will be remembered by her daughters Julie (Jason) Drew and Erica Deacon; grandchildren Tyler, Owen and Abby Drew; and her siblings Wendy, Stephanie, Penny, David, Gillian and Peter. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Allan Deacon; parents Eric and Norah Gilbert (nee Deer); and two brothers Tony and Timmy. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at The Royal Duke (2 Elizabeth St. Okotoks) Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements in care of Snodgrass Funeral Homes – Okotoks (403-938-3111)
Published in Western Wheel on May 9, 2019