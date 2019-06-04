Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June MacGillivray. View Sign Service Information Snodgrass Funeral Home 200 Woodgate Road Okotoks , AB T1S 1L2 (403)-938-3111 Obituary

June came to Canada in 1959 from Carlyle, England. She was the horse manager at Black Diamond Land and Cattle (formerly Graham Ranches) for nearly 40 years. She had a special affinity for horses, both in her day to day care of the barns and their residents and also in her gift as midwife to the mares and many foals born and raised on the ranch. When a question arose about horse management or health issues pertaining to one of the animals, the most common refrain was, "you had better ask June what she thinks".

June had constant companions in the Jack Russell dogs that were never far from her side and were fixtures in the old blue ranch truck that circled the barns every day.

When June retired she decided to take up riding again in earnest. She competed on her spirited (cantankerous) horse, Thistle, at many local eventing competitions. June rode every day until she was 90 and she never stopped her daily walks to the back of the ranch.

June's kindness and caring were endless, yet she was pragmatic and always spoke her mind. She was a dear friend to many and a role model to all. She will be missed deeply by her community of friends in Millarville and Turner Valley, her ranch family at Black Diamond Land & Cattle and those who shared the many horsey endeavours that June was involved over in the years.

A service in her memory will be held at the Christ Church, Millarville, Alberta on Tuesday, June 25th at 2:00pm marking the date of her 92nd birthday.

