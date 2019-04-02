Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Gordon "Ken" McLeod. View Sign

It is with great sadness that I announce that my dear father, Ken McLeod, who passed away peacefully in Black Diamond, Alberta, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 82 years.

Ken was a very gentle kind-hearted soul who cared very much for others and had a very special connection with animals, especially dogs and horses. Ken was born at the Calgary General Hospital and grew up in the Sunalta area of Calgary. In his late teens he started working with their family friend Alex Murdoch on his ranch in the Turner Valley area. This started his life long love of ranching and horses, there was nothing that made him happier than going riding in the west county surrounded by the mountains. Ken was a very highly skilled sheet metal worker and his career took him to the Victoria shipyards, then back to Calgary, then to Vernon where he had his own business (Craft Metal and Heating Ltd.) and finally to the Red Deer Hospital were his expert fabrication skills were used to the fullest extent. After retirement Ken returned to the west county where he continued his passion of horses and western living. Over the years he met Ian Tyson and ended up working on his ranch for a few years. In his last years Ken battled COPD but he bravely made the best of it. He enjoyed playing crib with friends, having coffee, church dinners, taking long drives out west, going to the Bar U Ranch and spending time with his dear friend Marlene Anderson. Ken's gentle kind soul and wonderful story telling about the good old days and history will be forever missed by many family and friends.

Ken leaves behind his daughter Karen and his son-in-law Chris, both of whom he thought the world of. Ken came from a large family of twelve and is survived by his remaining siblings, May, Doris; one brother Jug; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his much loved dog Paco. He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor McLeod; his mother Elizabeth and father, Alexander; his sisters Mary, Margaret, Flo, Jean, Aggie, and Bella; his two brothers, Johnny and Alexander; and his childhood buddy Ray Luft.

As you used to always like to say "goodbye for now,"

the last goodbye is the hardest one to say…

this is where the cowboy rides away…

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alberta Lung Association, PO Box 4500, Station South Edmonton, Alberta T6E 6K2 www.ab.lung.ca or to AARCS (Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society) 5060 - 74th Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2C 3C9 www.aarcs.ca.

A private family service will be held. Condolences may be forwarded through

In living memory of Ken McLeod, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive S.W., Calgary, AB, T2S 2L5,

