Peacefully, following a brief illness, it is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Larry Andrews at the age of 71. Left to cherish his memory are his three daughters Allison (Don), Shannon (Gary), and April (Mike), and grandchildren Tarynn, Cassidy, Courtney, and Shaughnessy. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Janet and his parents Charles and Gladys.

Larry was born in Eston SK where he lived until he left to attend college at SAIT in Calgary. There he received a diploma in Chemical Research Technology. It was during his time at SAIT that he first met a fellow student, Janet, who would become his loving partner for the next 49 years. Shortly after college Larry started his career at Imperial Oil, which had the family moving all over western Canada until he finally retired in Okotoks AB. Larry loved to golf, and he did so whenever he had the chance. His other passion was travel which they did as much as possible in their retirement years.

We would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff, volunteers, and Dr. Ana-Maria Oelschig at the Foothills Country Hospice, and all the wonderful friends, family, and neighbours who visited him there. The family will plan a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Foothills Country Hospice Society at Box 274 Okotoks AB T1S 1A5. To express condolences, please visit:

1605 - 100 Street S.E.

Calgary , AB T1X 0L4

(403) 272-5555 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Western Wheel on Apr. 11, 2019

