Lillian Theresa LeDuc ("Laughin Lil") age 87 years, passed away peacefully on March 7th at the High River Hospital, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Lil was the daughter of Matilda and Nathaniel Trenholm born in Waskatenau, Alberta, she grew up a hardworking farm girl alongside her 2 brothers (Glen/Alan Trenholm) and one sister (Eva Makofka), she was predeceased by her loving husband Gus in 1998.

Lil is survived by her 5 children who absolutely adored her; Gus (Wendy) LeDuc, Greg (Sonja) LeDuc, Cheryl (Drew) Parsons, Brad LeDuc and Pam Bergen. Lil's 13 grandchildren, Colton, Josie, Patrick, Deanna, Jessie Lee, Ashton, Austin, Brooklyn, Kristin, Jared, Jodette, Faythe and Desi, and 10 great grandchildren. They will forever know the Love that Lillian had for her family and what a special generous spirit she had.

Lillian graduated from nursing school in 1951 and began her career as a nurse, she loved caring for people. She met her husband at a dance shortly after and they wed in 1954 and began an amazing life together. Gus and Lil had a life full of adventure and hard work. In 1974 they sold their Ranch in BC and moved to the Okotoks area where they raised their children. The LeDuc home was always full of people love and laughter.

The family would like to thank the High River Hospital for the care she received for many years. The family was also blessed to have the most amazing caregiver Bita Bulalit, that spent 10 years loving Lil like she was her own mother.

Lil will forever be remembered for her kind generous soul and infectious laugh, the Celebration of her life will be on Friday March 22, 2019 at the Snodgrass Funeral Home in Okotoks at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the High River District Health Care Foundation.

Arrangements in Care of Snodgrass Funeral Home Okotoks 403-938-3111

200 Woodgate Road

Okotoks , AB T1S 1L2

Published in Western Wheel on Mar. 13, 2019

