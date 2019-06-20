Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois "Kelly" Papworth. View Sign Service Information McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes - Fish Creek Chapel 14441 Bannister Road S.E. Calgary , AB T2X 3J3 (403)-256-9575 Obituary

PAPWORTH, Lois (née Kelly)

March 21, 1924 – Calgary, Alberta

June 12, 2019 – Calgary, Alberta

Lois Papworth (née Kelly), born in Calgary

March 21, 1924, lived a full life in the

Calgary/Millarville area. She passed away June 12, 2019 at the age of 95 years.

Lois graduated with the Calgary General Hospital Nursing Class of 1947. The following year she married Donald Papworth and spent the next wonderful fifty-two years raising her family, nurturing friendships, and enjoying adventures. At their beloved "Ranch" you could find her calving, building, haying, cleaning, all while providing delicious meals. A renowned sewer, knitter, and quilter, many people were generously gifted beautiful pieces of her handiwork.

Family was so very important to her and she cherished the memories that she built over a lifetime with her loved ones. Lois spent the last nineteen years as a widow, continuing her hobbies and enjoying the company of friends, family, and her loyal companion dogs. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Lois was predeceased by her husband Donald, and her siblings, Beryl Foster, Doreen Manz, and Bill Kelly. She is survived by her daughter Carol Papworth (Joe Flynn) of Millarville, her son Robert Papworth (Michelle) of Salmon Arm; four grandchildren, Chris Papworth (Lisa), Tanis Fleming (Lanny), Robert Papworth (Monique) and Gavin Papworth (Jessie); along with seven great-grandchildren who lovingly remember her as "Nan".

Memorial Service was held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary, AB) on Monday, June 17, 2019 10:30 a.m. Reception was held in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Graveside Service was held at

Christ Church Cemetery in Millarville.

Condolences may be forwarded through

In living memory of Lois Papworth, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by

McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES,

Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E.,

Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3

