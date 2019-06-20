PAPWORTH, Lois (née Kelly)
March 21, 1924 – Calgary, Alberta
June 12, 2019 – Calgary, Alberta
Lois Papworth (née Kelly), born in Calgary
March 21, 1924, lived a full life in the
Calgary/Millarville area. She passed away June 12, 2019 at the age of 95 years.
Lois graduated with the Calgary General Hospital Nursing Class of 1947. The following year she married Donald Papworth and spent the next wonderful fifty-two years raising her family, nurturing friendships, and enjoying adventures. At their beloved "Ranch" you could find her calving, building, haying, cleaning, all while providing delicious meals. A renowned sewer, knitter, and quilter, many people were generously gifted beautiful pieces of her handiwork.
Family was so very important to her and she cherished the memories that she built over a lifetime with her loved ones. Lois spent the last nineteen years as a widow, continuing her hobbies and enjoying the company of friends, family, and her loyal companion dogs. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Lois was predeceased by her husband Donald, and her siblings, Beryl Foster, Doreen Manz, and Bill Kelly. She is survived by her daughter Carol Papworth (Joe Flynn) of Millarville, her son Robert Papworth (Michelle) of Salmon Arm; four grandchildren, Chris Papworth (Lisa), Tanis Fleming (Lanny), Robert Papworth (Monique) and Gavin Papworth (Jessie); along with seven great-grandchildren who lovingly remember her as "Nan".
Memorial Service was held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary, AB) on Monday, June 17, 2019 10:30 a.m. Reception was held in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Graveside Service was held at
Christ Church Cemetery in Millarville.
Published in Western Wheel on June 21, 2019