Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Ethel Edla Sandau. View Sign Service Information Snodgrass Funeral Home 301 Macleod Trail High River , AB T1V 1M3 (403)-652-2222 Obituary

Lorraine passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 17, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Sheleaves behind her loving family Robin, Shannon, Cindy, Ken and Mary Ellen plus nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Lorraine was born into the farm life on December 10, 1935 in Bassano. She enjoyed several interesting career positions in Calgary specializing in accounting. These accounting skills proved invaluable when she and her family returned to farming fulltime in Black Diamond in 1969. She continued farming for the rest of her life. Lorraine especially enjoyed gardening, photography and playing with her grandchildren.

Special thanks for the compassionate care given by her longtime friends, as well as the staff of Oilfields General Hospital and Unity Home Care. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Lorraine may do so with a donation to the Sheep River Health Trust 11 Cimarron Common, Okotoks, Alberta, T1S 2E9.

A Funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Snodgrass Funeral Home, 301 Macleod Trail, High River. To email condolences please visit

Lorraine passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 17, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Sheleaves behind her loving family Robin, Shannon, Cindy, Ken and Mary Ellen plus nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Lorraine was born into the farm life on December 10, 1935 in Bassano. She enjoyed several interesting career positions in Calgary specializing in accounting. These accounting skills proved invaluable when she and her family returned to farming fulltime in Black Diamond in 1969. She continued farming for the rest of her life. Lorraine especially enjoyed gardening, photography and playing with her grandchildren.Special thanks for the compassionate care given by her longtime friends, as well as the staff of Oilfields General Hospital and Unity Home Care. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Lorraine may do so with a donation to the Sheep River Health Trust 11 Cimarron Common, Okotoks, Alberta, T1S 2E9.A Funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Snodgrass Funeral Home, 301 Macleod Trail, High River. To email condolences please visit www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, High River. (403-652-2222) Published in Western Wheel on May 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Western Wheel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close