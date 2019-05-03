Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm Evo "Mal" Blasetti. View Sign Service Information Snodgrass Funeral Home 200 Woodgate Road Okotoks , AB T1S 1L2 (403)-938-3111 Obituary

BLASETTI, Malcolm "Mal" Evo

July 7, 1943 – April 5, 2019



It is with heavy hearts the family of Malcolm (Mal) Evo Blasetti must share with you his sudden passing on April 5, 2019 at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife Linda; daughters Leita (Craig), Carolyn (Mike) and Michelle (Jeff). His five grandchildren Dinah, Jayda, Jasper, Brant and Amelia were much loved by their Nonno and they were blessed to have shared many wonderful times together. Family was very important to Mal and he will be incredibly missed by his siblings Bernadine Blasetti, Georgina Blasetti, Eleanor Blasetti, Norma Blasetti, Roy (Bonnie) Bailey, Dorothy (Olaf) Bakko, and Lorraine (Bill) Cooper. He will also be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews and his extended family who have been his closest companions since childhood. He was predeceased by his parents Ernest Blasetti and Lois Bailey.

Mal was born July 7, 1943 in Nordegg Alberta. Mal's early life was filled with the adventures and excitement of a young, curious boy living in a remote wilderness mining town.

His life-long love of the outdoors was born from these early experiences. Mal and his family returned often to the Nordegg area to camp, hike and fish. Mal graduated from the University of Alberta Faculty of Dentistry in 1967, then served in the Royal Canadian Dental Corps. Upon completion of his military service in 1972 he and Linda settled in Okotoks, Alberta where they've lived and thrived as active members of the community. Malcolm established a dental practice in Okotoks where he served the community until 2001, retiring from dentistry in 2008.

Mal was a keen volunteer and participated in countless community initiatives.

He had many interests -- photography, woodworking, running, hockey, cycling, swimming, golfing, hiking, mountain climbing, fishing, camping and bird watching. Living so close to the Rocky Mountains was

his greatest joy.

Mal's family would like to acknowledge all of his friends who have offered support during this difficult time. It is a great comfort to the family to know they are not alone in appreciating his love of life and his sense of curiosity that never diminished no matter his age. The family is grateful for the care provided by EMS, Okotoks Fire Fighters and South Health Campus Emergency staff. A Celebration of Life will be in held at the Foothills Centennial Centre,

Okotoks on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the Foothills Country Hospice, Box 274, Okotoks, AB. T1S 1A5 or

403-995-4673 where Malcolm was a dedicated supporter and volunteer.

To email condolences please visit

www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements in Care of

Snodgrass Funeral Home Okotoks

