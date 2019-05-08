It is with great sorrow for the family of Marilyn Jane Roberts to announce her passing on December 30, 2018 at the
age of 90 years.
Marilyn will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Elizabeth Ann Roberts, grandson Bjerre Trevor Sorensen, along with numerous nieces, nephews and three great grandchildren.
Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband William Trevor Roberts in 2014.
A Celebration of Life was held at Snodgrass Funeral Chapel Okotoks on Sunday May 12, 2019 from 2:00 p.m.
till 4:00 p.m.
To email condolences please visit
www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements in Care of Snodgrass Funeral Home Okotoks 403-938-3111.
Published in Western Wheel on May 9, 2019