Marion Martin passed away peacefully at South Health Campus on March 18, 2019. She is survived by three children Donovan (Barbara), Dorothy (Al), and Ross (Marjorie), seven grandchildren Lindsay (Trevor) Sager, Ryan (Whitney), Cameron (Thalia), Cori (Jason) Rasmussen, Keltie (Paul) Mackenzie, Kayla (Ryan) Menzies and James, and eight great grandchildren - Liberty, Michael, Makenna, Gregory, Skylar, Hayden, Parker and Henry. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Russell in 2012.

Marion was born and raised in Okotoks and attended Okotoks High School. Following high school she worked at the Okotoks Creamery and Hugh Berry's drugstore, as well as attended Olds College where she attained a Diploma in Home Economics. In 1947 she married Russell Martin and moved to his farm in De Winton where she began her lifetime role as farm wife, mother and eventually, family matriarch.

In addition to all of her responsibilities on the dairy farm and raising her children, Marion was an active supporter of the De Winton United Church, the De Winton Community Association, the De Winton Ladies Group, the Pine Creek Cemetery Society, the Davisburg Curling Club and the Okotoks Curling Club. She also enjoyed socializing with her many friends, winning at bridge and after retirement, travelling with Russell.

Marion will be most remembered for her unconditional support for Russell and her endless wisdom, guidance and love for her family. Her enthusiasm and quiet strength were a constant inspiration and comfort to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Rachel Michaud at the SHC Cardiac Function Clinic as well as the staff and physicians at Oilfields Hospital and Tudor Manor for their expertise and compassionate care.

As per her wish, there will be no funeral. If desired, donations in her memory can be made to Pound Rescue Okotoks or the Okotoks Food Bank.

