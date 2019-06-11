Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Dorothea Beattie. View Sign Obituary

Marjorie Dorothea Beattie passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 27, 2019 at the age of 91 years.

Marjorie was born in Montreal, Quebec to William and Daisy Hunter and was the youngest sibling to brothers Tom and Frank. As a young woman, she found her soulmate and partner for life when she married Gordon Beattie.

In the ensuing years, they started a family which grew to 6 sons. Together with her husband they embraced an entrepreneurial spirit of a bygone era to build several successful businesses which they established upon their move to Calgary. The family businesses formed a cornerstone of their lives over the last 50 years and continue to this day.

Marjorie enjoyed a full life working beside her husband, raising their children and pursing varied interests. She was an avid reader with a strong interest in politics, gardening, cooking and travel. She found opportunities to gather her family for celebrations and events setting the stage for ongoing traditions passed onto her children and grandchildren. Time spent with her was often filled with her wonderful smile and infectious laughter which could light up a room.

Marjorie is predeceased by her husband Gordon, son lan and her brothers Tom and Frank.

She is survived by her sons Keith (Kristina),

Robert (Judy), Donald (Jean),

Andrew (Terri), Craig and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A service will be held at St. Peters Anglican Church- 31 Riverside Way, Okotoks

on June 14th at 10:00 am.

