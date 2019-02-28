Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlyss Joy Long. View Sign

April 23, 1967 – February 19, 2019



Family and friends mourn the

passing of Marlyss Joy Long, born

in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan

and a resident of Okotoks, Alberta.

Marlyss passed away at the Maui

Memorial Hospital on February 18,

2019, at the age 51. Her daughters,

Natasha and Kara, were by her

side as she fought complications

from a swimming accident.

Along with her daughters, Marlyss leaves to mourn her

brother, Murray Long (Donna Zaleschuk) and their children,

Evan and Valya. She was predeceased by her mother and

father, Joyce and Robert Long. She will also be sadly

missed by her step family, as well as numerous aunts,

uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers.

A Celebration of Marlyss's life will be held on Saturday,

March 9th, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Okotoks United Church

in Okotoks, Alberta (43 Riverside Drive). Interment will follow

at a later date.

Donations in memory of Marlyss may be made to your

local SPCA.

May her memory be eternal and live on through all of us.

To email condolences please visit www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.

