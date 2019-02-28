April 23, 1967 – February 19, 2019
|
Family and friends mourn the
passing of Marlyss Joy Long, born
in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan
and a resident of Okotoks, Alberta.
Marlyss passed away at the Maui
Memorial Hospital on February 18,
2019, at the age 51. Her daughters,
Natasha and Kara, were by her
side as she fought complications
from a swimming accident.
Along with her daughters, Marlyss leaves to mourn her
brother, Murray Long (Donna Zaleschuk) and their children,
Evan and Valya. She was predeceased by her mother and
father, Joyce and Robert Long. She will also be sadly
missed by her step family, as well as numerous aunts,
uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers.
A Celebration of Marlyss's life will be held on Saturday,
March 9th, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Okotoks United Church
in Okotoks, Alberta (43 Riverside Drive). Interment will follow
at a later date.
Donations in memory of Marlyss may be made to your
local SPCA.
May her memory be eternal and live on through all of us.
