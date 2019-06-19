Maureen lost her battle with cancer on
June 11, 2019 in High River, Alberta. She was born and raised in Atherton, Lancaster, England. Maureen and John moved with her family to Canada in 1974.
Maureen is survived by her, three children Ann, Lesley and Paul and their spouses Ken, Todd and Janean and grandchildren Christopher, Claire, Michael, Luc, James and Madelyn.
Maureen was predeceased by her husband John in 2009.
A funeral Mass was held at St. James Catholic Church in Okotoks on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by cremation and interment at Okotoks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if friends and family so desire memorial tributes may be made to the 200-325 Manning Rd. NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 2P5.
To email condolences please visit
www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home Okotoks (403) 938-3111.
Published in Western Wheel on June 20, 2019