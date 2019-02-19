It is with great sorrow for the family of
|
Mildred Mawhinney – Pelrine announce
her passing on February 4, 2019 at the
age of 93 years.
Micky, as she was known, came to
Canada from Yorkshire, England as
a War Bride. She has lived in Nova
Scotia, Ontario and in 2012, Micky
moved to Okotoks to be with family.
She is survived by her fiancé Jack
Martin, her five sons: Dave (Maxine),
Brian (Christine), Ken (Diane), Robert
(Susan) and Don (Linda). Three step
daughters: Judy, Sheila and Carole.
Twenty-one grandchildren, Thirty-three
great grandchildren, and two great, great
grandchildren. Micky will be deeply
missed by all the lives of those she has
touched. She will live on in the hearts of
her family.
As to Mildred's wishes no funeral service
will be held.
Published in Western Wheel on Feb. 20, 2019