Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Mawhinney "Micky" (nee Mitchell) Pelrine. View Sign

It is with great sorrow for the family of

Mildred Mawhinney – Pelrine announce

her passing on February 4, 2019 at the

age of 93 years.

Micky, as she was known, came to

Canada from Yorkshire, England as

a War Bride. She has lived in Nova

Scotia, Ontario and in 2012, Micky

moved to Okotoks to be with family.

She is survived by her fiancé Jack

Martin, her five sons: Dave (Maxine),

Brian (Christine), Ken (Diane), Robert

(Susan) and Don (Linda). Three step

daughters: Judy, Sheila and Carole.

Twenty-one grandchildren, Thirty-three

great grandchildren, and two great, great

grandchildren. Micky will be deeply

missed by all the lives of those she has

touched. She will live on in the hearts of

her family.

As to Mildred's wishes no funeral service

will be held.

To email condolences please visit

www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements in Care of Snodgrass

Funeral Home Okotoks 403-938-3111. It is with great sorrow for the family ofMildred Mawhinney – Pelrine announceher passing on February 4, 2019 at theage of 93 years.Micky, as she was known, came toCanada from Yorkshire, England asa War Bride. She has lived in NovaScotia, Ontario and in 2012, Mickymoved to Okotoks to be with family.She is survived by her fiancé JackMartin, her five sons: Dave (Maxine),Brian (Christine), Ken (Diane), Robert(Susan) and Don (Linda). Three stepdaughters: Judy, Sheila and Carole.Twenty-one grandchildren, Thirty-threegreat grandchildren, and two great, greatgrandchildren. Micky will be deeplymissed by all the lives of those she hastouched. She will live on in the hearts ofher family.As to Mildred's wishes no funeral servicewill be held.To email condolences please visitArrangements in Care of SnodgrassFuneral Home Okotoks 403-938-3111. Funeral Home Snodgrass Funeral Home

200 Woodgate Road

Okotoks , AB T1S 1L2

(403) 938-3111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Western Wheel on Feb. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Western Wheel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close