Service Information Snodgrass Funeral Home 301 Macleod Trail High River , AB T1V 1M3 (403)-652-2222 Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Myrna Irene Dickson. Myrna passed away on April 30, 2019 at the Rockyview Hospital in Calgary at 74 years of age.

Myrna married John "Jack" Dickson on February 29, 1964 in Killarney and moved out to Alberta in 1979.

Family, heavy horses and volunteering were Myrna's passion and her greatest gift to them all was time. She loved spending time with family and was usually there before you knew you needed her. She enjoyed the time spent with her heavy horses whether it was showing them or harnessing them up for sleigh rides around the neighbourhood. She volunteered for everything and anything and always lived life to the fullest, no matter what.

Myrna is survived by her children Trish (John) Seacrist and Mark Dickson (Jimmy Meese); grandchildren Brady (Wes) Lee, Colton (Nicole) Hansen, Tyler, Johnny (Devan) and Brandon Seacrist; great-grandchildren Jaxson, Jayden and Mycayla Lee, Konrad and Piper Hansen, Kyrah and Kale Seacrist and their mother Chantelle Robertson. As well as Roy Hanson her travelling partner and good friend over the past few years.

Myrna was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years John Barry "Jack" Dickson. She is survived by her sister Mavis Guille; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Myrna's life will be held at Lynnwood Ranch (370069 -96 Street East, Aldersyde, AB, T1S 1A6) at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday June 1, 2019 with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers and in honour of Myrna's grandson Jax, donations may be made in Myrna's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.cysticfibrosis.ca.

To email condolences please visit

