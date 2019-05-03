Rae Shirley Anne Schweitzer (1960 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rae Shirley Anne Schweitzer.
Service Information
Snodgrass Funeral Home
200 Woodgate Road
Okotoks, AB
T1S 1L2
(403)-938-3111
Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rae Schweitzer on
April 17, 2019 at the age of 58 years.
Rae is survived by her mom Della, her siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her "special friend Gracie".
Rae was predeceased by her father Fred in 2005.
As to Rae's wishes no funeral service will be held.
Donations may be made to Heaven Can Wait or Pound Rescue in Okotoks,
To email condolences please visit
www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements in Care of Snodgrass Funeral Home Okotoks 403-938-3111.
Published in Western Wheel on May 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.