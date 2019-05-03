It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rae Schweitzer on
April 17, 2019 at the age of 58 years.
Rae is survived by her mom Della, her siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her "special friend Gracie".
Rae was predeceased by her father Fred in 2005.
As to Rae's wishes no funeral service will be held.
Donations may be made to Heaven Can Wait or Pound Rescue in Okotoks,
Published in Western Wheel on May 4, 2019