Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Alfred Rea. View Sign

Randy Rea, beloved husband of Marlita (nee Capena) of Calgary, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the age of 65 years, after a well fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

Randy was a Master Electrician/Instrumentation Technician with Suncor Energy and a member of IBEW Local 424.

His words reflected his life. "Thank you, I appreciate that", was said many times at the Southwood Hospice. Randy is survived by his loving wife Marlita Rea, son Christopher Michael, sister Peggy (Albert) Jullien of Okotoks and daughters, Connie and Sarah. Randy was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Jacqueline Rea; and son Stuart James Rea.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church (1600 Acadia Drive S.E., Calgary, AB) on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at the Church Hall. Interment to be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery.

If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, 2888 Shaganappi Trail N.W., Calgary, AB T3B 6A8, Telephone: (403) 955-8818. http://www.childrenshospital.ab.ca

Condolences may be forwarded through

In living memory of Randy Rea, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park. Randy Rea, beloved husband of Marlita (nee Capena) of Calgary, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the age of 65 years, after a well fought battle with pancreatic cancer.Randy was a Master Electrician/Instrumentation Technician with Suncor Energy and a member of IBEW Local 424.His words reflected his life. "Thank you, I appreciate that", was said many times at the Southwood Hospice. Randy is survived by his loving wife Marlita Rea, son Christopher Michael, sister Peggy (Albert) Jullien of Okotoks and daughters, Connie and Sarah. Randy was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Jacqueline Rea; and son Stuart James Rea.Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church (1600 Acadia Drive S.E., Calgary, AB) on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at the Church Hall. Interment to be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery.If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, 2888 Shaganappi Trail N.W., Calgary, AB T3B 6A8, Telephone: (403) 955-8818. http://www.childrenshospital.ab.caCondolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com. In living memory of Randy Rea, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park. Funeral Home McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes - Fish Creek Chapel

14441 Bannister Road S.E.

Calgary , AB T2X 3J3

(403) 256-9575 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Western Wheel on Mar. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Western Wheel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close