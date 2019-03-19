Randy Rea, beloved husband of Marlita (nee Capena) of Calgary, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the age of 65 years, after a well fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Randy was a Master Electrician/Instrumentation Technician with Suncor Energy and a member of IBEW Local 424.
His words reflected his life. "Thank you, I appreciate that", was said many times at the Southwood Hospice. Randy is survived by his loving wife Marlita Rea, son Christopher Michael, sister Peggy (Albert) Jullien of Okotoks and daughters, Connie and Sarah. Randy was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Jacqueline Rea; and son Stuart James Rea.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church (1600 Acadia Drive S.E., Calgary, AB) on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at the Church Hall. Interment to be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery.
If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, 2888 Shaganappi Trail N.W., Calgary, AB T3B 6A8, Telephone: (403) 955-8818. http://www.childrenshospital.ab.ca
Published in Western Wheel on Mar. 20, 2019