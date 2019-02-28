August 9, 1954 – Kindersley, Saskatchewan
February 23, 2019 – Calgary, Alberta
It is with deep sadness that we
announce the peaceful passing of
Raymond Murray Veldhoen at the age of
64 years on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Ray's greatest joy was spending time
with family and friends and he took
great pride in being a Safety Codes
Officer at the
MD of Foothills for over 25 years.
A Celebration of Ray's Life will be
held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY
(Deerfoot South, 12281 – 40th Street
S.E., Calgary, AB) on Friday, March 1,
2019 at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow
in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral
Home. Condolences may be forwarded
through
www.mcinnisandholloway.com.
In living memory of Raymond
Veldhoen, a tree will be planted at
Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS
& HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES,
Deerfoot South, 12281 – 40th
STREET S.E., Calgary, AB T2Z 4E6,
Telephone: 403-203-0525.
