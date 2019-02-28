Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Murray "Ray" Veldhoen. View Sign

Telephone: 403-203-0525. August 9, 1954 – Kindersley, SaskatchewanFebruary 23, 2019 – Calgary, AlbertaIt is with deep sadness that weannounce the peaceful passing ofRaymond Murray Veldhoen at the age of64 years on Saturday, February 23, 2019.Ray's greatest joy was spending timewith family and friends and he tookgreat pride in being a Safety CodesOfficer at theMD of Foothills for over 25 years.A Celebration of Ray's Life will beheld at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY(Deerfoot South, 12281 – 40th StreetS.E., Calgary, AB) on Friday, March 1,2019 at 2:00 p.m. Reception to followin the Hospitality Centre at the FuneralHome. Condolences may be forwardedthroughIn living memory of RaymondVeldhoen, a tree will be planted atFish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS& HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES,Deerfoot South, 12281 – 40thSTREET S.E., Calgary, AB T2Z 4E6,Telephone: 403-203-0525. Funeral Home McInnis & Holloway - Deerfoot South

