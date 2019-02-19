December 24, 1976
February 11, 2019
Captain Reid Habing of Cayley, Alberta passed away
on February 11th, 2019 at the age of 42 years. Reid is
survived by his loving wife Natasha; his children Austin,
Keiran and Jenna; by parents Tanna (Dan) Banks; Les
(Judy) Habing; Bill & Karyle Young; siblings, Tracey (Dave)
Gill; Mitch Banks; Hayley (Iain) Havelock; Keith (Nicole)
Banks; Amanda (Roger) Young; nieces and nephews,
Kyra, Dayne, Ben, Owen, Morgan, and Colby; his special
friends, Polly & Luigi Di Clemente, and friends and
family too numerous to name.
Reid Habing was born in Pine Falls, Manitoba on
December 24, 1976 and grew up in Abbotsford, BC
where he developed a strong foundation of friends
he would build on throughout his life.
After meeting his soul mate in Okotoks, he moved back
to BC promising the love of his life that he would move
back and put a ring on her finger. In October of 1996 they
started dating and later married on September 18, 1999.
This was the beginning of a beautiful life and family, of
which Reid was unabashedly proud to call his own. Reid
had a personality that was bigger than life. He devoted
his time to his family and poured all of his spare time into
his beloved cadets at the 187 Foothills Royal Canadian
Air Cadet Squadron and was proud to see his sons
follow in his footsteps.
Jenna, as a Habing, you are part of a unique family that
seldom follows the norm.We often carve a new individual
path, we make a new box instead to try to fit in the
old one. But above all, our strongest trait is...WE ARE
SURVIVORS, WE ALWAYS GET BACK UP, NO MATTER HOW
FAR WE FALL. So time to dig deep and find the Habing in
you. Time to blow everyone away and carve a new path.
Time to get back up baby. Love, Daddy.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the
187 Air Cadets Foothills RCACS Sponsoring Association –
Box 5124, High River, AB, T1V 1M3 or
by email to [email protected].
A Celebration of Reid's Life will be held on
Wednesday, February 20th at 2:00 p.m. at the
Highwood Memorial Centre in High River.
To send condolences and view Reid's Tribute Page
please visit www.lylereeves.com. Caring for the
family is Lyle Reeves Funerals of High River
(Craig Snodgrass) 403.652.4242.
Lyle Reeves Funerals Inc.
115 8th Ave. SE
High River, AB T1V 1M3
403-652-4242
Published in Western Wheel on Feb. 20, 2019