December 24, 1976

February 11, 2019

Captain Reid Habing of Cayley, Alberta passed away

on February 11th, 2019 at the age of 42 years. Reid is

survived by his loving wife Natasha; his children Austin,

Keiran and Jenna; by parents Tanna (Dan) Banks; Les

(Judy) Habing; Bill & Karyle Young; siblings, Tracey (Dave)

Gill; Mitch Banks; Hayley (Iain) Havelock; Keith (Nicole)

Banks; Amanda (Roger) Young; nieces and nephews,

Kyra, Dayne, Ben, Owen, Morgan, and Colby; his special

friends, Polly & Luigi Di Clemente, and friends and

family too numerous to name.

Reid Habing was born in Pine Falls, Manitoba on

December 24, 1976 and grew up in Abbotsford, BC

where he developed a strong foundation of friends

he would build on throughout his life.

After meeting his soul mate in Okotoks, he moved back

to BC promising the love of his life that he would move

back and put a ring on her finger. In October of 1996 they

started dating and later married on September 18, 1999.

This was the beginning of a beautiful life and family, of

which Reid was unabashedly proud to call his own. Reid

had a personality that was bigger than life. He devoted

his time to his family and poured all of his spare time into

his beloved cadets at the 187 Foothills Royal Canadian

Air Cadet Squadron and was proud to see his sons

follow in his footsteps.

Jenna, as a Habing, you are part of a unique family that

seldom follows the norm.We often carve a new individual

path, we make a new box instead to try to fit in the

old one. But above all, our strongest trait is...WE ARE

SURVIVORS, WE ALWAYS GET BACK UP, NO MATTER HOW

FAR WE FALL. So time to dig deep and find the Habing in

you. Time to blow everyone away and carve a new path.

Time to get back up baby. Love, Daddy.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the

187 Air Cadets Foothills RCACS Sponsoring Association –

Box 5124, High River, AB, T1V 1M3 or

by email to

A Celebration of Reid's Life will be held on

Wednesday, February 20th at 2:00 p.m. at the

Highwood Memorial Centre in High River.

To send condolences and view Reid's Tribute Page

please visit

family is Lyle Reeves Funerals of High River

115 8th Ave. SE

High River , AB T1V 1M3

403-652-4242
Published in Western Wheel on Feb. 20, 2019

